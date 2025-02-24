Raiders LB outlook: Offseason hinges on 1 key free agent’s decision

Pete Carroll and John Spytek’s approach at linebacker this offseason will depend on whether they can convince one key free agent to return.

There is a chance the Raiders have a massive hole to fill on defense this offseason. It’s also possible the answer is already in their building.

Linebacker Robert Spillane, the anchor of the Raiders’ defense the last two seasons and one of the team’s emotional leaders, is set to hit free agency March 10.

It’s hard to imagine the 29-year-old going anywhere else at this point. But he’s due for a significant raise and could explore his options.

Spillane’s potential departure would be a huge change for the Raiders defense heading into the 2025 campaign. Here’s where things stand at linebacker before he hits the open market:

Under contract

Amari Burney, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer, Brandon Smith, Jackson Mitchell, Ovie Oghoufo

Pending free agents

Robert Spillane (unrestricted), Divine Deablo (unrestricted), Kana’i Mauga (exclusive rights), Luke Masterson (restricted)

2024 recap

Spillane was a rock last season, playing more than 98 percent of the Raiders defensive snaps.

He is a coach on the field and a tackle machine. His 158 tackles last season ranked first on the Raiders and third in the NFL. Spillane’s pass coverage still has room for improvement, but there’s no question about how much value he brings.

The rest of the group is still a work in progress. Deablo, another pending free agent, had some bright spots but struggled with consistency.

Few other linebackers got significant playing time. Eichenberg, a 2024 fifth-round pick, took some time to get up to speed but had some nice reps later in the year. Masterson played just over 100 snaps and was OK.

Level of need: Potentially high

Everything starts with what happens with Spillane.

New coach Pete Carroll retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, one of Spillane’s most vocal advocates. That makes it more likely Carroll and new general manager John Spytek will decide to bring him back. Money shouldn’t be an obstacle, as the Raiders’ projected spending power of $99.5 million ranks second in the NFL behind only the Patriots, according to the website Over The Cap.

The Raiders could still use more help even if Spillane returns. A linebacker that excels in coverage and could start alongside Spillane would be useful.

The position would shoot up the Raiders’ list of needs if Spillane does depart. The team would need to find someone that can step in immediately.

How can they address things?

The Raiders have to get aggressive in free agency if Spillane leaves. The good news is several talented linebackers should be available on the open market this offseason.

Bobby Wagner, 34, could reunite with Carroll after helping him win Super Bowl 48 with the Seahawks, though his age is a question mark.

Dre Greenlaw is a talented player that’s had trouble staying healthy. Nick Bolton, Ernest Jones and Jamien Sherwood are also options, as well as Zack Baun, a defensive player of the year finalist with the Eagles last season.

Another veteran the Raiders could be interested in is Lavonte David, who won Super Bowl 55 with Spytek in Tampa Bay. David is 35 but could still have something left in the tank.

The Raiders could also look to add in the draft. Iowa’s Jay Higgins is a projected mid-round pick whose coverage skills should fit what the team is looking for.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.