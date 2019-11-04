Raiders LB Tahir Whitehead: ‘I’m about that action too, boss’

The linebacker issued a friendly reminder to an ex-teammate during Oakland’s 31-24 win over his former team

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) reacts after tackling Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead got to see some old friends on Sunday.

He was drafted by the Lions in 2012 and spent the first six years of his career there.

“Those are still my guys over there,” said Whitehead, who signed a free agent deal with the Raiders in 2018. “You’re wishing for the best for them and for them to stay healthy. But I wanted that (win). It feels good to go out there and get it against them.”

Whitehead served as a one-man welcoming committee for friend and former teammate Kenny Golladay, who had a 59-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The two were jawing throughout the game and appeared to amp up the rhetoric and physical play on several exchanges.

“That’s my guy,” Whitehead said. “I saw him come in as a rookie and get to where he is now. I’m extremely happy for him. I was just giving him a little (expletive). I jumped up on his back at one point and he didn’t know it was me. He was ready to go. He turned around and I said, ‘What’s up?’ He was laughing.”

Cameras appeared to catch Whitehead connecting on a karate chop to Golladay’s neck in the second quarter, though Whitehead denied it happened.

“He pushed me and bowed up on me, so I had to let him know, ‘Look, I’m about that action too, boss,’” he said with a laugh. “That’s all that was.”

Neither player was penalized on the play.

