Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season, the NFL announced Monday.

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) stands on the sideline to the right of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) points to Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) as a penalty flag is thrown for a hit on tight end Jack Doyle (84) as free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) gets up from tackling him during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) points at Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) after a tackle on tight end Jack Doyle (84) as free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) stands from tackling him during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Team captains Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) and center Rodney Hudson (61) stand opposite the Indianapolis Colts captains for the coin toss prior to the start of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

He was ejected from the team’s 31-24 victory Sunday in the second quarter after being flagged for unnecessary roughness.

That was precipitated by Burfict’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the middle of the field. Burfict dove head first into a defenseless Doyle and was called on the field for a personal foul. Play was then stopped for a video review in New York, which resulted in Burfict’s ejection.

Raiders coach Gruden on Sunday called the ejection “a tough decision” and “a tough call.”

“I think it was a flag,” Gruden said. “It was well documented that the league was going to review those plays this year in New York City, so that’s what happened. I’ll wait to hear what their reasoning was, but it was a penalty. He went in there with his head down.”

Burfict had been flagged 16 times in his career for unnecessary roughness with another pair of personal foul penalties. Burfict now has been suspended three times for violations of player safety rules.

