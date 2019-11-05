Raiders learning to exploit defensive focus on Darren Waller

The breakout star tight end has started to draw double teams and coach Jon Gruden hopes his team can continue to succeed by relying on other options. .’

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive back Will Harris (25) and cornerback Darius Slay during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Raiders tight end Darren Waller was targeted a season-low two times on Sunday.

It was a product of all the attention defenses are starting to focus on the breakout star.

Coach Jon Gruden said Waller is seeing more and more double teams. Defenses are rolling coverages to make sure the gifted pass catcher can’t beat them.

The Raiders have tried to counter by moving Waller around in the formation and putting him in motion. But the key to success for the offense is to have other options step up.

“There’s an old saying about, ‘We’re going to try to make you play left-handed,’” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said on Monday at the team facility. “We’re seeing that, so we’ve tried to improve our left hand.”

Rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had six catches for 54 yards and the game-winning touchdown on Sunday.

Running back Jalen Richard came through with three catches for 56 yards, including a pair of pivotal grabs on the decisive drive.

“I told the players I read where LeBron James as a young player learned how to play left-handed even better, and when he did, he became the best player,” Gruden said. “What we need to do is if you want to double Waller, we need to get more out of Renfrow. And we did. We have to get more out of our backs in the passing game. They need to win and they made some big plays yesterday. So our left-handers have to step up and they did.”

Waller still caught both of his targets for 52 yards on Sunday. The Texans also limited him to two catches last week, though one was a touchdown. He had eight targets in that game.

Waller had been targeted fewer than seven times just once before Sunday, when he caught four passes on five targets against Chicago in London. He is third in the league among tight ends in both catches (48) and yards (548).

Part of his outburst in production earlier in the season was by necessity. Top receiver Tyrell Williams was hurt and the team had a dearth of productive options around him.

Now with Williams back and other players finding a role, Gruden believes the offense can take the next step.

“That’s exciting when you have five eligible receivers on any given play that can all win. I think they all responded pretty good when they had their numbers called yesterday,” he said.

