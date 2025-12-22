Raiders left tackle could return for Sunday’s game against New York Giants

The Raiders opened his practice window on Dec. 11 and have until New Year’s Eve to decide whether to activate him to the active roster or keep him on I.R.

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up in front of quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller could be closing in on a return.

The veteran anchor of the offensive line has been on the injured reserve list since suffering a high right ankle sprain and hairline fracture during a Sept. 28 loss to the Bears. Miller is expected to increase his workload this week, with the possibility of playing on Sunday in play.

Even for just one or two games, it would be an opportunity for the Raiders to evaluate an offensive line that now includes rookie guard Caleb Rogers.

“We’d love to get him out (there),” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. He’ll practice more this week. We’ll see how it goes.”