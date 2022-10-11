Raiders let 17-0 lead slip away in one-point loss to Chiefs

Too many mistakes send Raiders into their bye week at 1-4 with their season on the brink.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) for an incomplete pass during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) gives chase during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass during the first half of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks free on a big run as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) pursues him with Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) trying to make a tackle during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs the ball after avoiding a tackle from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second half of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) reaches out to try and tackle Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to umpire Tra Blake (33) after a penalty called against the team during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) raises his hand after breaking up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A fan poses during the first half of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs the ball against the Raiders during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) reacts to be called for a penalty against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a pass under pressure during the first half of a NFL football game against the Raiders at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) and punter AJ Cole (6) after scoring a field goal during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is congratulated on his touchdown score by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) before been called out of bounds during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stopped short of the end zone by the Kansas City Chiefs defense on a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) before getting called for pass interference during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls for a two-point conversation play after a touchdown by wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans react after a plays during the first half of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) makes a tackle during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans react after a plays during the first half of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal for a score during the first half of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball under pressure from Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) tackles Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs fans react to a penalty called against their team during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) defends a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) before getting called for pass interference during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) defends a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) for an incomplete pass during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the second half of an NFL game against the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches the game against the Kansas City Chiefs from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after a run during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans react after a plays during the first half of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps over a tackle attempt by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) avoids a tackle from Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks go off after a touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Raiders during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) is forces out of bounds by Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) after making a catch during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) before been called out of bounds during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) watches the team against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game after leaving with an injury at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) watches a pass from quarterback Derek Carr (4) fall incomplete in their last offensive play of game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) grabs his helmet after a hard hit on a tackle during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) speak to each other following a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) walks off with a trainer during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels lowers his head as he leaves the field after a 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a photos with the Castillo family of Kansas before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The view of GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the start of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans tailgate before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs an autograph for a fan before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., before the starts of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Etni Guzman, center, of Kansas, yells the names of Raiders players during warm ups before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., before the starts of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Camila Castillo, 7, from left, her mother Sonia, father Nelson, sister Anahi, 13, and brother Anthony, of Kansas, pose for a before the starts of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fan looks at the screen of a cellphone before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs an autograph for Adon McDowell, 15, of Yreka, Calif., before the start of a NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

KANSAS CITY — The Raiders may yet dig themselves out of the hole they have dug for themselves. The one that grew deeper and more daunting after falling to the Chiefs 30-29 on Monday night.

But you get the feeling somewhere down the line, and probably sooner rather than later, they will look back at the first five weeks of the season with major regret.

Of their four losses, each was imminently winnable. That included Monday’s frustrating stumble in Kansas City in which the Raiders let leads of 17-0 and 20-7 slip from their grasp.

That was partly the result of the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and a Chiefs coaching staff that pulls every ounce of talent out of their roster. But it was also because of their own self-inflicted wounds.

That includes the 10 penalties they committed after taking the 20-7 lead, including a holding call on Malcolm Koonce on a missed field goal by Kansas City in the fourth quarter. The result was a first down from the Raiders’ 13-yard line and, ultimately, a Mahomes touchdown pass to Kelce. Rather than getting possession of the ball trailing just 24-23, the Raiders were behind 30-23.

It also includes the decision by coach Josh McDaniels to go for a two-point conversion after the Raiders pulled to within 30-29 with 4:27 remaining rather than kicking an extra point to tie it.

“Just trying to win the game and be aggressive,” McDaniels said.

Carr said afterward he believed Josh Jabobs crossed the goal line to put the Raiders ahead on that play. The referees saw it differently.

“It’s frustrating,” Carr said. “But I loved going for two.”

And finally, the last-gasp fourth-down misstep with 47 seconds remaining to put an end to the Raiders’ comeback hopes. Needing just one yard to keep the drive alive, the Raiders opted to go for a big hitter rather than simply trying to pick up the yard with Jacobs, who had rushed for 154 yards to that point.

Instead, Carr’s heave downfield turned out to be a moot throw, as Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran to the same exact spot and ended up bumping each other to the ground as the ball sailed passed both of them.

The maddening part? One play earlier Carr and Adams hooked up on what looked to be a first-down completion to move to the cusp of field goal range, only for it to be turned over on replay when it became clear that Adams didn’t get both feet down with full possession of the ball.

“I thought it was a catch,” Carr said.

Nope, just another frustrating loss. One that left Adams to angrily push a photographer on his way to the locker room. He later apologized for his actions. But the Raiders’ frustration is real.

“It sucks, what our record is,” Carr said. “We’ve earned that.”

And yet, after playing competitively each time they have stepped on the field, including at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, they also know they are ever so close to being in a completely different space.

“We’re right there,” said Carr. “But close doesn’t count in this game.”

Said McDaniels: “We have to learn how to be able to win some of these games.”

It’s become a recurring theme.

Even on a night when Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Jacobs established another career high in rushing yards, and Maxx Crosby had two sacks and four tackles for losses, the Raiders could not fully enjoy their production.

Rather than basking in the moment, they were left to try to put a positive spin on where they stand with 12 games left to play.

“This is a marathon,” McDaniels pointed out. “If it was a sprint, we lost the sprint.”

The Raiders stars came to play in the first half, as they controlled the first two quarters to take a 20-10 lead at the half.

Adams threw an early punch by running past Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton to haul in a 58-yard touchdown throw from Carr on the Raiders’ second possession.

It wouldn’t be the last time Adams would take advantage of the Chiefs’ decision to defend him with one-on-one coverage. On the Raiders’ ensuing possession, which ended with another touchdown to go up 14-0, Adams induced two pass interference calls.

That lead grew to 17-0 on Daniel Carlson’s 53-yard field goal.

The Chiefs answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce.

It got weird the rest of the half, as the Raiders capitalized on a questionable roughing the passer call on Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones with a 50-yard field goal by Carlson to go up 20-7.

The penalty enraged the Chiefs’ sideline and ignited Arrowhead Stadium. What ultimately unfolded was a 23-3 run by Kansas City to rip control of the game from the Raiders.

And leave the Raiders to go to their bye week with with their season on the brink.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.