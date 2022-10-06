88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2022 - 11:29 am
 

The Raiders not only signed a potential starting linebacker when they added Blake Martinez to their practice squad on Tuesday. They also added a card shark of sorts.

Martinez, a veteran NFL linebacker, was recently authenticated as the owner of one of the most famous cards in the world. Valued at $1 million, it is also one of the most expensive.

The card in question is a Pokémon Illustrator — one of only four that were ever made.

Between 1997 and 1998, the Japanese comics magazine CoroCoro Comic held illustration contests for Pokémon fans, with each winner being awarded a uniquely produced card of one of the Pokemon characters. Those cards, obviously, gained incredible value over the years and became among the most sought-after cards on the market.

Last September, Martinez purchased one of those cards — his depicts Pikachu, a popular Pokémon character — in a private transaction and eventually submitted it for authentication and grading with CGC Trading Cards.

“This is pretty much the holy grail of Pokémon card collecting,” said Matthew Quinn, the vice-president of CGC Trading Cards. “It is in gem mint condition, one of the finest known. It is gorgeous, stunning, a 9.5 on the 10-point grading scale and we estimate it would bring $1 million or more in an auction.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Crosby, team hoping birth doesn’t affect game status
Raiders report: Crosby, team hoping birth doesn’t affect game status
2
Supreme Court rejects Oakland’s lawsuit over loss of Raiders
Supreme Court rejects Oakland’s lawsuit over loss of Raiders
3
Bettor makes 21 six-figure football wagers in Las Vegas
Bettor makes 21 six-figure football wagers in Las Vegas
4
Raiders workhorse Josh Jacobs determined to stay on field
Raiders workhorse Josh Jacobs determined to stay on field
5
Raiders add veteran linebacker to address Perryman injury
Raiders add veteran linebacker to address Perryman injury
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST