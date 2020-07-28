Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee placed on injury list

The Raiders placed linebacker Marquel Lee on the physically unable to perform list and wide receiver Siaosi Mariner on the nonfootball illness list.

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (52) celebrates after making a defensive stop with teammates Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), Oakland Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) and Oakland Raiders defensive end Josh Mauro (97) in the second quarter of an NFL football game with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The transactions were not related to COVID-19 testing. Both players count against the 90-player roster.

Lee is expected to compete with fourth-year pro Nicholas Morrow for the starting position at weakside linebacker, but rookie Tanner Muse also could get a shot at that spot.

The Raiders opened training camp Tuesday, but the day was devoted to veteran players getting tested for COVID-19.

