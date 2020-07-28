Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee placed on injury list
The Raiders placed linebacker Marquel Lee on the physically unable to perform list and wide receiver Siaosi Mariner on the nonfootball illness list.
The transactions were not related to COVID-19 testing. Both players count against the 90-player roster.
Lee is expected to compete with fourth-year pro Nicholas Morrow for the starting position at weakside linebacker, but rookie Tanner Muse also could get a shot at that spot.
The Raiders opened training camp Tuesday, but the day was devoted to veteran players getting tested for COVID-19.
