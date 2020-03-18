Raiders linebacker Quentin Polling fears he has coronavirus

Raiders reserve linebacker Quentin Polling posted to social media that he fears he has an unconfirmed case of coronavirus.

An Oakland Raiders helmet sits on the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum field before the game against the against the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Quentin Polling posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening that he fears he’s contracted coronavirus.

In a series of three tweets, Polling described feeling symptoms of the virus — including fluid in his lungs, a sore throat and a dry cough — after going to Spain. But when he went to a doctor, he was apparently told he was “too healthy” to be hospitalized and also was not tested for the virus.

In another tweet, Polling said that his doctor is sure he, his wife and young daughter are all infected with the virus. But they could not be tested in the state of Ohio because they are not considered “high risk.”

Cities and states all across America have been dealing with a shortage of tests for coronavirus. Ohio governor Mike DeWine has closed most public spaces in order to help limit the spread of the virus in the state, and postponed the primary election scheduled for Tuesday.

Originally entering the league as a Dolphins seventh-round pick in 2018, Polling landed on the Raiders practice squad in September 2019. He was elevated to the active roster on Nov. 7, but was waived and re-signed to the practice squad two days later. After spending most of December on the Falcons practice squad, the Raiders re-signed Polling to their roster in February.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.