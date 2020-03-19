Raiders linebacker says he’s been tested for coronavirus

Reserve Raiders linebacker Quentin Polling said Wednesday that he and his family had been tested for coronavirus.

After documenting on Twitter that he was unable to receive a test for coronavirus on Tuesday, reserve Raiders linebacker Quentin Polling said Wednesday that he and his family had been tested.

“My family and I were contacted this morning by our other area hospital. They brought us in and tested us and had us in and out within 15 minutes. Apparently, it isn’t that hard after all. Thanks to everyone for the support, my family and I will continue to quarantine here in Ohio,” Polling wrote on Twitter.

Polling said on Tuesday that his doctor was sure he, his wife and his daughter had all contracted coronavirus after a trip to Spain. Polling said he experienced symptoms such as fluid in his lungs, a sore throat and dry cough — all staples of the virus.

A Raiders source said the team had been in touch with Polling after his posts on social media.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 88 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 19 Ohio counties, with 26 individuals hospitalized. Ohio governor Mike DeWine has been proactive in calling for public spaces to close in the state.

If his test is positive, Polling, an Ohio University product who played in one game for the Raiders last season, would be the first known public case of coronavirus within the NFL. While nearly all sports have suspended their seasons, the NFL is conducting free agency because deals may be struck remotely. But the league has put in restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus, including preventing teams from hosting a free agent for a visit in their facility or traveling to meet with a player.

The NFL also has postponed the start of offseason programs indefinitely. The Raiders’ offseason program was slated to begin on April 20 at their facility in Alameda, California. Their new headquarters in Henderson isn’t scheduled to be complete until June.

The sports world came to a halt last Wednesday after the NBA’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus just before tipoff of the game between Gobert’s Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also has since tested positive for the virus, though he said on Good Morning America this week that he is asymptomatic.

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including injured star Kevin Durant, have also tested positive for coronavirus. Responding to criticism of how quickly their tests were done given the national shortage, the Nets released a statement on Wednesday saying the organization had “sourced the tests through a private company and paid for them ourselves because we did not want to impact access to CDC’s public resources.”

On ESPN Wednesday night, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said eight full teams have been tested plus a few other individuals who have shown symptoms.

In baseball, two New York Yankees minor league players have tested positive for the virus. And in the NHL, one player on the Ottawa Senators tested positive prompting the entire team to remain isolated.

