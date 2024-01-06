Raiders linebacker, Super Bowl hero dies at 64

Jack Squirek, whose interception return for a touchdown for the Raiders in Super Bowl XVIII is considered one of the greatest plays in NFL history, died Friday at 64.

Los Angeles Raiders Jack Squirek (58) holds the ball aloft in the end zone after intercepting a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann. Squirek scored a touchdown during second quarter action in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa Stadium in Florida on January 23, 1984, as teammate Bob Nelson (51) coming in to congratulate him (AP Photo)

Former Raiders linebacker Jack Squirek, whose interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XVIII is considered one of the greatest plays in NFL history, died Friday. He was 64.

A Raiders spokesman confirmed Squirek’s death. He had been dealing with an illness over the past few months.

An Ohio native and a standout linebacker at Illinois, Squirek was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 1982 NFL draft.

Squirek played four seasons with the Raiders and one more with the Dolphins from 1982 and 1986. He played in 55 games, including eight starts, but despite his limited playing time, he came up with a play that is talked about to this day.

The Raiders were playing Washington in Super Bowl XVIII and leading 14-3 with 12 seconds left in the first half when Washington lined up for a first down play from its 12-yard-line.

Squirek was a reserve linebacker that year, and right before he took the field, defensive coordinator Charlie Sumner told him that if Washington lined up in a specific formation to make sure he covered running back Joe Washington.

Just as Sumner surmised, Washington lined up in that formation. And just as he was instructed, Squirek locked in on Washington and kept his eye on him as Washington began moving at the snap of the ball. A helpful nudge of Washington from Raiders defensive lineman Lyle Alzado tripped Washington up a bit, and that is when Squirek made his move just as Joe Theismann lofted the ball in Washington’s direction.

He easily snatched the ball out of the air and strolled into the end zone for a touchdown. In the blink of an eye, the Raiders were up 21-3 on their way to a 38-9 win.

As Squirek told Fox Sports 1340AM in 2021: “Lyle pushed him off track when he was going for a screen pass. I made a break on the ball, and everything happened so quick. I saw the ball and made a nice break and caught it and was in the end zone within seconds.”

Squirek’s heroic play made the cover of Sports Illustrated and remains one of the most iconic photos and SI covers of all time.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Squirek told Fox Sports 1340AM. “When you win a Super Bowl together, your team is almost like a family. We have reunions every year with the Raiders, so we get to see everybody. It’s always special not only winning a Super Bowl but knowing that you contributed like that. I feel blessed that I went to a team that had great players.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.