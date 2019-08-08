Raiders lineman Gabe Jackson carted off with injury

Raiders starting right guard Gabe Jackson was carted off the practice field Thursday with an undisclosed leg injury, delivering a potential significant blow to the offense.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football as offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for him during the first half of their NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — Raiders starting right guard Gabe Jackson was carted off the practice field Thursday with an undisclosed leg injury, delivering a potential significant blow to the offense.

The injury occurred in an 11-on-11 period during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams.

Before being carted away, the entire offensive line stood around him in support. General manager Mike Mayock and quarterback Derek Carr were among the others who checked on him.

No further information about Jackson’s status was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

