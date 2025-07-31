Raiders lock up key offensive lineman with long-term extension

The Raiders’ longest-tenured player will be sticking around a little longer after signing a three-year contract extension.

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) laughs during an interview on the third day of training camp on Friday, July 25, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up with teammates during the third day of training camp on Friday, July 25, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) answers a question during an interview on the third day of training camp on Friday, July 25, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kolton Miller has said he wants to be a Raider for life.

That looks like more of a possibility after the veteran left tackle signed a three-year extension Wednesday worth $66 million with $42.5 million guaranteed. Miller, who was set to be a free agent next offseason, is now under contract through 2028.

The 29-year-old was selected by the Raiders with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of UCLA. Miller, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 326 pounds, is now the longest-tenured player on the team.

He has been a starter since his rookie season and has become one of the NFL’s best offensive tackles. Miller has also been durable. He’s appeared in 109 of a possible 116 games for the Raiders since entering the league.

Miller was scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $12.255 million this year and there was some speculation he would skip the team’s offseason program in search of a new deal. Instead, he was a full participant. He’s been energized by the addition of coach Pete Carroll, who was hired in January.

Carroll will be the fifth coach Miller has played for after Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce.

Miller is excited about how the Raiders have looked in training camp so far.

“It feels like we didn’t skip a beat from (organized team activities), just really been on it,” Miller said on Friday.

Miller is the third key player the Raiders have extended this offseason after defensive end Maxx Crosby and quarterback Geno Smith. The team still has two important players entering the final year of their contracts in kicker Daniel Carlson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

