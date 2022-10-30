Raiders locker room quotes: ‘It was embarrassing’

The Raiders were embarrassed in a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. Here is a sampling of what was said by both teams afterward.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), left, head coach Josh McDaniels, second from right, and Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) look on as the offense works against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches the offense stall versus the New Orleans Saints during the first half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws under pressure from New Orleans Saints safety Chris Harris Jr. (19) during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Q: Was the team adequately prepared?

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: “Clearly the performance doesn’t represent that. It doesn’t matter what I say now about our week of practice or anything like that. Like I said, I’m responsible for it. I have to do a better job of getting us prepared if that’s the best we can do.”

Q: Was this win special for (Saints coach) Dennis Allen considering his history with the Raiders?

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton: “Yeah, I think it’s always extra special when you can get a win against a former team. Like A.K. (Alvin Kamara) was saying, he made it seem like it wasn’t a big deal, but it is. For us, I’m happy that we were able to get the win, not only win but win the way we did. I think that means even more.”

Q: Any explanation for the starting offense never getting into Saints territory?

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr: “It was very frustrating. It was embarrassing. We are so much better than that, but we didn’t earn that today. You take a look at it, there are a lot of guys who care about it in that locker room. We will be very self-critical. I promise you, we will try to do better next week.”

Q: How surprised were you by the performance?

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson: “That is not what we expected or what we wanted. We made some mistakes, and they made some explosive plays You just feel like sooner or later someone is going to make a play. I had faith the whole game. that would happen, and it just didn’t.”

Q: You always talk about complementary football when you win. Was this the opposite of that?

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby: “Complementary football is helping each other out, especially in certain situations, and on both sides, we didn’t do that today. So, yeah, it’s disappointing. You come out in a game like this, and you have to be ready to go from play one, and clearly we were not ready. We put the work in, but just mentally you have to be locked in, especially on the road. Momentum, a team like this gets going, and their crowd gets loud. It can be a trickle-down effect. For us, we just didn’t do a good job of weathering the storm.”

Q: Why did Davante Adams have only one catch?

McDaniels: “I know he had a few opportunities. … People pay attention to really good football players, and obviously that’s what he is. He wants to get going and get started. We are trying to do that. Again, I have to do a better job of finding him early in the game and getting him involved.”

Q: Was there a point when you just said this isn’t our day?

Crosby: I never feel like that. It’s a team game. So you just have to have everyone on the same page, trust your work throughout the week and trust you can dominate the man in front of you. If everyone is doing their job and doing that at a high level, we’re going to have a good chance.”

Q: At what point were you thinking about shutting out the Raiders?

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I didn’t think about it one time, to be honest. To answer the first part of the question, I think it’s extremely hard. These are the best athletes in the world. It is hard to keep those guys out of the end zone for 60 minutes.”

