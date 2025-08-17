Raiders’ long ball connection remains a work in progress

The Raiders have been aggressive and successful, throwing the long ball in practice. It just has not come together yet in the preseason

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) speaks with quarterbacks coach Greg Olson during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) waits for the snap from center Jordan Meredith (61), who is flanked by guards Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Dylan Parham (66), during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have been intentional about taking shots down the field during training camp. They generally have been successful doing so, with quarterback Geno Smith consistently hooking up with Tre Tucker and Dont’e Thornton on throws of 20 or more yards.

While the intentionality has been intact through two preseason games, the success has been fleeting. That included the two misfires between Smith and Thornton on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. On one, Thornton had a step on his defender, but Smith put just a little bit too much air on the ball.

“I just got to hit him, man, hit him in the hands,” Smith said. “Those are ones that I don’t miss. And he did a great job. Had a great release on that play. And I got to hit him, to hit him in the hands, and everyone will go crazy.”

They have done it enough in practice to suggest it will come together at some point in the game.

“We haven’t really connected the way we’ve seen our guys connected in practice. So, I’m anticipating that we’ll smooth that out,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “It might take some more time.”

On a positive note, Thornton has shown he can get open. Now it’s up to him and Smith to get it figured out.

“Dante’s getting the edge,” Carroll said. “And then Geno had to get the ball right on it, where he’s got to make the play on the football a little bit better than we have.”

Still getting interior of offensive line figured out

After watching the film of Saturday’s 22-19 loss to San Francisco, Carroll praised the play of center Jordan Meredith. The former guard appears to have taken control of the starting job after battling Jackson Powers-Johnson for that spot earlier in camp.

“Jordan is really holding on to his spot. I really like him playing there for us,” Carroll said. “I think it just helps everybody, and that’s a real positive aspect if your front cover and your center can really communicate, be consistent and be on point all the time.”

As for Powers-Johnson, he remains in a battle with Alex Cappa for the starting job at right guard. However, Cappa’s recent rib injury has put that competition on hold for more than a week. Cappa has not played in either preseason game.

That has allowed Powers-Johnson to get all the first-team reps. According to Carroll, the second-year offensive lineman is making the most of them.

“JPJ’s getting more comfortable, and he continues to be really physical at the spot,” Carroll said. “He’s a strong and powerful guy. So, he’s he’s making progress.”

That said, Carroll is eager to get Cappa back into the mix.

“We got a couple of good weeks here, and I know he’s feeling way better,” Carroll said. “But when he gets his chances, he’s going to have to make the most of them.”

Has Kyu Blu Kelly nudged ahead of Darien Porter?

Porter, a rookie from Iowa State, made a great special teams play Saturday. It’s a part of the game that the Raiders will lean heavily on him to provide impact plays. However, they are eager for him to stake his claim on a starting cornerback job.

Kelly has other ideas on all that and continues to make plays to earn more starting reps. Kelly took the field with the first-team defense Saturday, and by the looks of things, is tightening his grip on that job.

“What’s happened is Kyu really, really made the push,” Carroll said. “He’s really come on, and he’s done a really nice job. Played well again yesterday, and he’s aggressive and comfortable and is making things happen. So, he’s just making it a great competition for guys.”

The Raiders are extremely young at cornerback, where fourth-year veteran Eric Stokes is the most experienced player of the four top perimeter corners. The group consists of Stokes, Kelly, Porter and second-year prospect Decamerion Richardson.

It has not always been great for the Raiders’ cornerbacks during the preseason, with the Seahawks and 49ers both finding open areas in the Raiders’ zone coverage to complete passes. Carroll sounded hopeful that it will get cleaned up.

“I really like the development of these guys, and they’re going to get better as we move forward,” he said.

