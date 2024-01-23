54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders look outside organization for new general manager

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2024 - 1:17 pm
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood ...
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders are hiring Tom Telesco as general manager, according to multiple reports.

Telesco, 51, has worked in the NFL since 1991, most recently as the general manager of the Chargers from 2013 until Dec. 15, when he was fired a day after the Chargers lost to the Raiders 63-21. He has been given high marks for his drafting and roster construction with the Chargers, who consistently field one of the NFL’s most talented teams.

VN

Among the other candidates interviewed for the job were interim general manager Champ Kelly, who has been the Raiders’ assistant GM for the past two years, and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.

Kelly is expected to remain as the assistant general manager.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
2
Raiders look outside organization for new general manager
Raiders look outside organization for new general manager
3
Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time
Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time
4
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator
5
What they’re saying about Raiders’ hire of Antonio Pierce as coach
What they’re saying about Raiders’ hire of Antonio Pierce as coach
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time
Raiders to interview general manager candidate for 2nd time
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
Crunch time: Raiders need QB to step up with playoffs at stake
Crunch time: Raiders need QB to step up with playoffs at stake