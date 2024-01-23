Raiders look outside organization for new general manager

Tom Telesco most recently was the general manager of the Chargers from 2013 until Dec. 15, when he was fired a day after they lost to the Raiders 63-21.

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is shown Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

The Raiders are hiring Tom Telesco as general manager, according to multiple reports.

Telesco, 51, has worked in the NFL since 1991, most recently as the general manager of the Chargers from 2013 until Dec. 15, when he was fired a day after the Chargers lost to the Raiders 63-21. He has been given high marks for his drafting and roster construction with the Chargers, who consistently field one of the NFL’s most talented teams.

VN

Among the other candidates interviewed for the job were interim general manager Champ Kelly, who has been the Raiders’ assistant GM for the past two years, and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.

Kelly is expected to remain as the assistant general manager.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.