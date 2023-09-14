90°F
Raiders News

Raiders lose 2022 part-time starter, 1 other player

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 5:43 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) nearly scores after an interception and run back against the S ...
Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) nearly scores after an interception and run back against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of a preseason NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) is seen during the second half of an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 31-16. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Cornerback Sam Webb and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis were claimed off the Raiders’ practice squad Wednesday.

Webb has been added to the Carolina Panthers’ roster, and Curtis is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, including three starts. He didn’t make the 53-man roster this season, but was expected to contribute at some point.

Curtis joined the Raiders this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Chattanooga.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

