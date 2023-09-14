Raiders lose 2022 part-time starter, 1 other player
The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks each claimed a player off the Raiders’ practice squad Wednesday, one who appeared in all 17 games for Las Vegas last season.
Cornerback Sam Webb and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis were claimed off the Raiders’ practice squad Wednesday.
Webb has been added to the Carolina Panthers’ roster, and Curtis is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.
Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, including three starts. He didn’t make the 53-man roster this season, but was expected to contribute at some point.
Curtis joined the Raiders this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Chattanooga.
