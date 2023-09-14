Raiders lose 2022 part-time starter, 1 other player

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks each claimed a player off the Raiders’ practice squad Wednesday, one who appeared in all 17 games for Las Vegas last season.

Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) nearly scores after an interception and run back against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of a preseason NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 31-16. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Cornerback Sam Webb and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis were claimed off the Raiders’ practice squad Wednesday.

Webb has been added to the Carolina Panthers’ roster, and Curtis is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, including three starts. He didn’t make the 53-man roster this season, but was expected to contribute at some point.

Curtis joined the Raiders this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Chattanooga.

