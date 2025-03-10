Raiders lose 2nd defensive starter in free agency, this time to Panthers
The Raiders lost their second defensive starter in free agency Monday, as safety Tre’von Moehrig agreed to terms on a deal with the Carolina Panthers.
The Raiders have lost safety Tre’von Moehrig to free agency.
Moehrig, 25, agreed to terms on a three-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.
Moehrig, a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, had 104 tackles last year. He is the second defensive starter the team has lost in free agency. Linebacker Robert Spillane agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.