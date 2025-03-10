69°F
Raiders lose 2nd defensive starter in free agency, this time to Panthers

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) signals to a teammate as he sets up during the first half of ...
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) signals to a teammate as he sets up during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 11:16 am
 
Updated March 10, 2025 - 11:24 am

The Raiders have lost safety Tre’von Moehrig to free agency.

Moehrig, 25, agreed to terms on a three-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Moehrig, a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, had 104 tackles last year. He is the second defensive starter the team has lost in free agency. Linebacker Robert Spillane agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

