Raiders lose 3rd defensive starter in free agency as CB joins Packers
The Raiders have lost a third defensive starter to free agency Monday, as cornerback Nate Hobbs agreed to terms with the Packers.
Nate Hobbs, their slot cornerback, agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers on Monday. The contract can become official Wednesday.
Hobbs, 25, joins linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Tre’von Moehrig as the Raiders’ free-agent losses. The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Illinois, who is listed at 6 feet, 195 pounds, played in 51 games during his four seasons in Las Vegas and had 281 tackles and three interceptions.
