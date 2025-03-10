70°F
Raiders News

Raiders lose 3rd defensive starter in free agency as CB joins Packers

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) catches the ball as he warms up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 2:03 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2025 - 2:08 pm

The Raiders have lost their third defensive starter to free agency.

Nate Hobbs, their slot cornerback, agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers on Monday. The contract can become official Wednesday.

Hobbs, 25, joins linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Tre’von Moehrig as the Raiders’ free-agent losses. The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Illinois, who is listed at 6 feet, 195 pounds, played in 51 games during his four seasons in Las Vegas and had 281 tackles and three interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

