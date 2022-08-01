Raiders lose another linebacker for season

Linebacker Curtis Bolton signed with the Raiders and participated in practice on Monday, replacing Micah Kiser, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce guides linebackers Curtis Bolton III (36), Denzel Perryman (52) and Luke Masterson (59) through a drill during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce guides linebackers Curtis Bolton III (36), Denzel Perryman (52) and Luke Masterson (59) through a drill during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Linebacker Curtis Bolton signed with the Raiders and participated in practice on Monday. He will occupy the roster spot vacated when Micah Kiser was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Kiser will miss the entire season.

Bolton has been a part of five organizations since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019, though his only regular-season action was five games for the Lions last year.

“I just signed with my childhood team,” Bolton posted on Twitter. “The team my pops was a die-hard fan for. Ain’t (going to) lie, I shed a tear or 2. It’s a blessing just to officially wear this gear. God is good to the persistent.”

The loss of Kiser comes just days after linebacker Kyler Fackrell was lost for the season. Kiser was carted off the practice field early in Sunday’s session.

Adam Hill, Review-Journal