98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders lose another linebacker for season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2022 - 2:25 pm
Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce guides linebackers Curtis Bolton III (36), Denzel Perry ...
Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce guides linebackers Curtis Bolton III (36), Denzel Perryman (52) and Luke Masterson (59) through a drill during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce guides linebackers Curtis Bolton III (36), Denzel Perry ...
Raiders linebacker coach Antonio Pierce guides linebackers Curtis Bolton III (36), Denzel Perryman (52) and Luke Masterson (59) through a drill during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Linebacker Curtis Bolton signed with the Raiders and participated in practice on Monday. He will occupy the roster spot vacated when Micah Kiser was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Kiser will miss the entire season.

Bolton has been a part of five organizations since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019, though his only regular-season action was five games for the Lions last year.

“I just signed with my childhood team,” Bolton posted on Twitter. “The team my pops was a die-hard fan for. Ain’t (going to) lie, I shed a tear or 2. It’s a blessing just to officially wear this gear. God is good to the persistent.”

The loss of Kiser comes just days after linebacker Kyler Fackrell was lost for the season. Kiser was carted off the practice field early in Sunday’s session.

Adam Hill, Review-Journal

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Rains cuts Sunday practice short
Raiders report: Rains cuts Sunday practice short
2
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels bracing for special homecoming
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels bracing for special homecoming
3
Raiders lose linebacker for season
Raiders lose linebacker for season
4
Graney: Derek Carr learns offense with assist from Tom Brady
Graney: Derek Carr learns offense with assist from Tom Brady
5
Is Raiders’ Alex Leatherwood falling behind at right tackle?
Is Raiders’ Alex Leatherwood falling behind at right tackle?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders lose linebacker for season
By / RJ

The Raiders placed a linebacker on injured reserve and added a running back in a pair of corresponding moves announced Friday afternoon.