Raiders lose final game in Oakland to Jaguars

Raiders end their final game in Oakland with a loss to the Jaguars

ALAMEDA, Calif — With emotions high and their slim playoff hopes resting in the balance, the Raiders self-destructed over the final two minutes of their last game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday. The result was a bitter 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to eliminate the Raiders from postseason contention.

A four-yard touchdown throw from Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew to Chris Conley with 31 seconds remaining completed the Jaguars’ comeback win, although a series of mistakes earlier by the Raiders set the stage.

That included going scoreless over the entire second half to continue their frustrating habit of disappearing offensively over the third and fourth quarters. And kicker Daniel Carlson getting a second chance to atone for missing a 50-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining when the Jaguars were called for running into the kicker, only for Carlson to also miss the subsequent 45-yard field goal attempt with 1:44 left.

That set up a last-chance drive for the Jaguars, who took advantage with the game-winning touchdown.