Raiders lose former UNLV linebacker to Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 10:50 am
 
Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) works through a drill during a practice session at the Raid ...
Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) works through a drill during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former UNLV standout Javin White, a member of the Raiders’ practice squad, is headed to the New York Jets.

White, a linebacker, was signed off the Raiders practice squad by the Jets on Wednesday and will go right to their 53-man roster.

White has been with the Raiders since 2020 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He has spent most of the time on the proactive squad while appearing in five games and registering five tackles.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

