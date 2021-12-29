Raiders lose former UNLV linebacker to Jets
Former UNLV standout Javin White, a member of the Raiders’ practice squad, is headed to the New York Jets.
White, a linebacker, was signed off the Raiders practice squad by the Jets on Wednesday and will go right to their 53-man roster.
White has been with the Raiders since 2020 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He has spent most of the time on the proactive squad while appearing in five games and registering five tackles.
