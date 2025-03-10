54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders lose free-agent linebacker, leading tackler to Patriots

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) gets hyped up before an NFL game against the Jacksonvil ...
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) gets hyped up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) smiles while warming up before the NFL game against t ...
Raiders bring back DT on 3-year contract before free agency begins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphi ...
Raiders free agency primer: What positions, players could team target?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) plays during an NFL football game against the Chica ...
Hill: Same name, different reactions for trades by Raiders, Knights
Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, and president Marc Badain share a laugh before an NFL game agai ...
Davis praises Athletics’ hiring of ex-Raiders official
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 9:54 am
 
Updated March 10, 2025 - 9:58 am

The Raiders are losing one of their defensive leaders.

Robert Spillane, the team’s leading tackler the past two seasons, agreed to contract terms with the Patriots on Monday.

Spillane was signed by the Raiders in 2023 and accumulated 306 tackles in two years as their starting middle linebacker.

Both Raiders starting linebackers last season — Spillane and Divine Dablo — are pending free agents, so the club could be looking at two new starters next season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES