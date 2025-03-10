Raiders lose free-agent linebacker, leading tackler to Patriots

Linebacker Robert Spillane, the Raiders’ leading tackler the past two seasons, agreed to contract terms with the New England Patriots on Monday.

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) gets hyped up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are losing one of their defensive leaders.

Robert Spillane, the team’s leading tackler the past two seasons, agreed to contract terms with the Patriots on Monday.

Spillane was signed by the Raiders in 2023 and accumulated 306 tackles in two years as their starting middle linebacker.

Both Raiders starting linebackers last season — Spillane and Divine Dablo — are pending free agents, so the club could be looking at two new starters next season.

