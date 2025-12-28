Raiders lose game, but win ‘Tank Bowl’ in quest for No. 1 pick

Playing in a game dubbed “The Tank Bowl,” the Raiders were far worse than the New York Giants, losing a matchup between two-win teams Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Graney: Raiders should see what Crosby is worth on open market

Raiders report card: One aspect shines while all others fail

Raiders owner Mark Davis and General Manager John Spytek watch the team's warm-up before an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fans hold signs with photographs of injured Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) before an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) gets tackled by Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) runs the ball under pressure from New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets sacked by a group of New York Giants defenders including linebacker Darius Muasau (53) and linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets sacked by a group of New York Giants defenders including linebacker Darius Muasau (53) and linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) runs the ball as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) looks to make a stop during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) runs the ball as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) looks to make a stop during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball as New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) goes for the tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) gets tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) scores a touchdown against Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) and Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets sacked by New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) gets tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) intercepts a pass intended for Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) jumps over Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) after Slayton missed catching a pass during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) lays on the ground after his pass was intercepted by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts as quarterback Geno Smith (7) lies on the ground after Gino's pass was intercepted by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders are one loss from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Playing in a game dubbed “The Tank Bowl,” the Raiders were far worse than the Giants, losing 34-10 in a matchup between two-win teams Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

All the Raiders (2-14) have to do to lock up the No. 1 pick is lose to the Chiefs (6-10) in Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium. The date and time of that game hasn’t been announced.

If they lose to Kansas City, the Raiders would be in position to draft their potential franchise quarterback. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore are considered the top two quarterback prospects if they decide to enter the draft.

Four teams have three wins — the Giants, Jets, Titans and Cardinals — so if the Raiders defeat the Chiefs, they aren’t guaranteed the No. 1 pick. Strength of schedule will decide the draft order for teams with the same number of wins.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted twice, giving him 17 this season. On his second one, he was injured on the play and limped to the sideline and didn’t return.

Here’s three takeaways from the loss:

1. Raiders tank without tanking

There was an uneasy feeling inside the stadium early, with fans anxiously waiting to see how both teams would play given the draft implications.

Even more so for Raiders fans when Smith drove the offense to the Giants’ 12-yard line in the first quarter of a scoreless tie. He then threw his first interception to squash the drive.

Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke returned the ball to the Raiders’ 44, setting up New York for a short touchdown drive, capped by Devin Singletary’s 1-yard run.

The entire sequence drew a sigh of relief from the extremely conflicted crowd.

2. Defense helpless without Crosby

It’s not as if the Raiders were winning games with star defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field, but none of that was his fault. He always did his job, regardless of how others were playing.

And without question, even in losses, his presence was felt almost every time an opposing offense snapped the ball.

Without Crosby, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Giants could comfortably do whatever they wanted without having to sacrifice two to three blockers to stop him.

As a result, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants marched up and down the field as they pleased. They piled up 343 yards of offense, with Dart throwing for 207 yards and rushing for 48 and two touchdowns. They scored on five straight possessions at one point, including a 95-yard kickoff return by Deonte Banks to stretch the lead to 27-10.

Dart’s favorite target was wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who caught 11 passes for 113 yards.

3. Tight end shines in bigger role

With star tight end Brock Bowers going on injured reserve with a knee injury last week, an opportunity opened up for backup tight end Michael Mayer.

In college, Mayer and Bowers were considered the best tight ends in the country. And while Mayer has played behind Bowers the past two seasons, the Raiders have blatantly misused the former Notre Dame star.

That changed Sunday when Mayer posted career highs with nine catches for 89 yards.

It was a reminder of his dynamic talent and potentially a tone-setter for the future. Bowers and Mayer can be the best tight end tandem in the NFL, but it’s on the Raiders’ offensive coaches to make sure both are used correctly.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.