Raiders lose Gerald McCoy for the season

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury Monday night

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) stretches before the start of practice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) is taken off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) acknowledges fans before an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Quinton Jefferson (77) and Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrate a big defensive play in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Raiders have lost a player to a season-ending injury.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury he suffered on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

McCoy joins right guard Denzelle Good, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over the Ravens.

To prepare for the McCoy loss, the Raiders signed defensive tackle Damion Square off the Bears practice squad on Tuesday and will put him on the 53-man roster.

The Raiders also are awaiting word on the status of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad), both of whom were injured on Monday night.

