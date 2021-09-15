91°F
Raiders

Raiders lose Gerald McCoy for the season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 8:18 am
 
Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) stretches before the start of practice on Saturday, ...
Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) stretches before the start of practice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Raiders have lost a player to a season-ending injury.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury he suffered on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

McCoy joins right guard Denzelle Good, who also suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over the Ravens.

To prepare for the McCoy loss, the Raiders signed defensive tackle Damion Square off the Bears practice squad on Tuesday and will put him on the 53-man roster.

The Raiders also are awaiting word on the status of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (quad), both of whom were injured on Monday night.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

