Raiders lose injured running back for season

The Raiders placed third-year running back Austin Walter on the reserve/injured list Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) heads to drill during the Raiders’ organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The move means the third-year running back, who has 104 yards on 26 career carries, is lost for the season.

Walter spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad and was competing in camp for a reserve role.

The Raiders’ running back room is already thin with veteran Josh Jacobs not reporting to training camp while mired in a contract dispute. They are down to five running backs, including Zamir White, the presumed starter in Jacobs’ absence.

The Raiders now have an open roster spot and could look at signing a running back.

