Raiders lose late lead, but beat Dolphins in overtime
The Raiders led 25-14 early in the fourth quarter before the Miami Dolphins rallied to force overtime with two seconds left.
The Raiders lost an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, but survived in overtime to beat the Miami Dolphins 31-28 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Daniel Carlson made a 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to win.
Miami forced overtime with two seconds left when quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambled for a 1-yard touchdown and then completed a two-point pass to Will Fuller. Then both teams exchanged field goals before Carlson delivered the winner.
The Raiders, who led 25-14 early in the fourth quarter, are 3-0 the first time in 19 years.
Quarterback Derek Carr passed for 386 yards and two touchdowns, and Peyton Barber rushed for 111 yards a TD.
