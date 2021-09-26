Raiders lose late lead, but beat Dolphins in overtime

The Raiders led 25-14 early in the fourth quarter before the Miami Dolphins rallied to force overtime with two seconds left.

Las Vegas Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) gives a high five to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) after a safety in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) looks on as linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) for a safety in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Referees try to break up the Miami Dolphins and Raiders during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders (48) gets in a fight in the end zone with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) after a safety in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass under pressure from the Miami Dolphins during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and cornerback Byron Jones (24) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball after a catch under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27) and strong safety Jason McCourty (30) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) drops to the ground during a punt to avoid a hit from Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), middle linebacker Duke Riley (45) and long snapper Blake Ferguson (44) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) talks about his safety to teammates versus the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) short of a first down during a third down in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden motions to his team during the first half of NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch over Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) goes up for a 23-yard pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the first half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) breaks down the sideline past Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) jumps into the stands to celebrate his touchdown with fan versus the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) salutes the crowd in the first half during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks back at an errant snap In the first half during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) breaks through a hole past Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on his way to a touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) leaps to the end one for a touchdown as Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) leaps into the end zone past Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown (34) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) looks to break a tackle by Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is gang tackled by Miami Dolphin defenders in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates a big defensive play in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) cools off on the sideline in the first half of their NFL game versus the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is hit from behind by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) with rush help from teammates in the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates a big catch over Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and Miami Dolphins strong safety Jason McCourty (30) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets ready to lead his team on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gets pumped up as the first half of their NFL game is set to begin versus the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders lost an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, but survived in overtime to beat the Miami Dolphins 31-28 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Daniel Carlson made a 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to win.

Miami forced overtime with two seconds left when quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambled for a 1-yard touchdown and then completed a two-point pass to Will Fuller. Then both teams exchanged field goals before Carlson delivered the winner.

The Raiders, who led 25-14 early in the fourth quarter, are 3-0 the first time in 19 years.

Quarterback Derek Carr passed for 386 yards and two touchdowns, and Peyton Barber rushed for 111 yards a TD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

