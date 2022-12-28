62°F
Raiders lose leading tackler for rest of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 4:29 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2022 - 4:36 pm
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks off the field after being injured durin ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks off the field after being injured during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Raiders will play their last two games without linebacker Denzel Perryman.

A key defensive player and leader, Perryman injured his shoulder against the Steelers on Sunday and will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Perryman’s 83 tackles lead the Raiders. A Pro Bowler in 2021, Perryman is in the last year of his contract.

One candidate to replace Perryman is undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Darien Butler. If so, the Raiders could be looking at two UDFAs as their starting linebackers, Butler and Luke Masterson.

Meanwhile, the Raiders signed linebacker Austin Calitro to the practice squad and released guard Willie Wright.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

