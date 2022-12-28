Raiders lose leading tackler for rest of season

A key defensive player and leader, Denzel Perryman injured his shoulder against the Steelers on Saturday and will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks off the field after being injured during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Raiders will play their last two games without linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Perryman’s 83 tackles lead the Raiders. A Pro Bowler in 2021, Perryman is in the last year of his contract.

One candidate to replace Perryman is undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Darien Butler. If so, the Raiders could be looking at two UDFAs as their starting linebackers, Butler and Luke Masterson.

Meanwhile, the Raiders signed linebacker Austin Calitro to the practice squad and released guard Willie Wright.

