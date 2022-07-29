Raiders lose linebacker for season

The Raiders placed a linebacker on injured reserve and added a running back in a pair of corresponding moves announced Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) walks off the field after the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Las Vegas Raiders during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and Raiders linebacker Kyler Fackrell (57) prepare to drill as Gerri Green (56) looks on during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Linebacker Kyler Fackrell was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders on Friday and will be ineligible to play for the team this season.

Fackrell was expected to provide depth as an edge rusher behind star Chandler Jones.

In a corresponding move, the team signed running back Austin Walter.

Walter, a Rice alum, has played in nine total games for the Jets, 49ers and Giants over the last three seasons. His most extensive action on offense came last season when he carried the ball 26 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, adding two receptions for nine yards in four games.

Rookie running back Zamir White, a fourth-round pick, has yet to practice in training camp.

Fackrell has 23.5 career sacks over six seasons, including three in 13 games for the Chargers last season. The 30-year-old Utah State alum had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2018 with the Packers.

If an injury settlement is worked out with the Raiders and he is released, Fackrell could be eligible to sign with another team and play this season.

