Raiders lose mistake-filled ‘Thursday Night Football’ game to Broncos

Quarterback Geno Smith suffered a quad injury, and the Raiders lost to the Broncos in Denver in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

Raiders safety set to debut against Broncos on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) escapes a tackle by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) slips by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch with Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll works from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) as guard Dylan Parham (66) looks back during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98), linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) pile on Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) after he is sacked during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) lines up against Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) makes a throw during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) pursues Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) makes a catch on the sideline with Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates a punt that landed at the one yard line with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrate punter AJ Cole (6)’s punt during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a penalty flag thrown during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a penalty called during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and lands on top of Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) with Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) at the bottom of the pile during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) closes in to tackle Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) as Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) works against him during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and lands on top of Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) with Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) at the bottom of the pile during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) escapes a tackle by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs with the ball after making a catch as Denver Broncos' Riley Moss (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores as Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) is congratulated by teammate Devin White (45) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) sacks Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

DENVER — Kicker Daniel Carlson missed a potential game-tying 48-yard field goal wide right with 4:30 remaining and the Raiders lost 10-7 to the Broncos on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Carlson’s miss was fitting in an ugly game that featured plenty of mistakes from both sides.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith threw his NFL-leading 12th interception, but also showed his toughness on a night when offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham suffered ankle injuries. Smith, who was sacked six times and hit 11 times, suffered a quad injury 12 seconds into the fourth quarter on a scramble.

He missed only one play but could not lead his team to a comeback. The Raiders (2-7) lost for the seventh time in eight games, while the Broncos (8-2) won their seventh straight.

Denver’s performance wasn’t pretty on offense. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix completed 16 of his 28 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

But the Broncos defense was excellent and their special teams made a critical play. Denver safety JL Skinner blocked a punt by AJ Cole with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter and recovered the ball at the Raiders’ 12-yard line. That set up kicker Wil Lutz’s 32-yard field goal, which broke a 7-7 tie.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.