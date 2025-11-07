Raiders lose mistake-filled ‘Thursday Night Football’ game to Broncos
Quarterback Geno Smith suffered a quad injury, and the Raiders lost to the Broncos in Denver in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup.
DENVER — Kicker Daniel Carlson missed a potential game-tying 48-yard field goal wide right with 4:30 remaining and the Raiders lost 10-7 to the Broncos on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Carlson’s miss was fitting in an ugly game that featured plenty of mistakes from both sides.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith threw his NFL-leading 12th interception, but also showed his toughness on a night when offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham suffered ankle injuries. Smith, who was sacked six times and hit 11 times, suffered a quad injury 12 seconds into the fourth quarter on a scramble.
He missed only one play but could not lead his team to a comeback. The Raiders (2-7) lost for the seventh time in eight games, while the Broncos (8-2) won their seventh straight.
Denver’s performance wasn’t pretty on offense. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix completed 16 of his 28 passes for 150 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
But the Broncos defense was excellent and their special teams made a critical play. Denver safety JL Skinner blocked a punt by AJ Cole with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter and recovered the ball at the Raiders’ 12-yard line. That set up kicker Wil Lutz’s 32-yard field goal, which broke a 7-7 tie.
This is a developing story.
