Raiders lose offensive lineman for season

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) looks to block Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker has been placed on injured reserve and will miss his second consecutive season.

Parker had expressed excitement about returning to action after sitting out all last season due to a triceps injury sustained in a preseason contest.

“It’s always frustrating whenever your season is cut short,” he said last week. “Myself and many others who had kind of season-ending injuries, it’s never easy. But the good news is I took the time to kind of work on a lot of my weaknesses and just transform to the best player I can be because I pretty much had a year of offseason, so it kind of helped me.”

It’s not clear what injury he sustained this year or whether it was at all related.

Parker, 27, has been with the Raiders his entire career after being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina A&T. He has played in 54 games and made 32 starts, including a career-high 13 in 2021.

His roster spot has been filled by wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, who was a member of the practice squad last season.

Zuber has two catches in four career games, spending time with the 49ers, Browns, Jets and Patriots since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. Zuber spent his first three collegiate seasons at Kansas State, collecting 127 catches for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also had 322 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL last season.

