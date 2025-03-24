Raiders lose out on chance to add linebacker coming off career season
The Patriots matched the Raiders’ offer sheet for restricted free agent Christian Elliss, paving the way for the linebacker to rejoin New England.
The Raiders lost out on a chance to fill a linebacker need Monday.
The Patriots matched the Raiders’ offer sheet for restricted free agent Christian Elliss, paving the way for the linebacker to rejoin the team.
New England had until Monday to match the offer.
Elliss had a career-high 80 tackles last season and provided solid pass coverage with an interception and five pass breakups.
