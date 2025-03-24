82°F
Raiders lose out on chance to add linebacker coming off career season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, is brought down by New England Patriots linebac ...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, is brought down by New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 10:32 am
 

The Raiders lost out on a chance to fill a linebacker need Monday.

The Patriots matched the Raiders’ offer sheet for restricted free agent Christian Elliss, paving the way for the linebacker to rejoin the team.

New England had until Monday to match the offer.

Elliss had a career-high 80 tackles last season and provided solid pass coverage with an interception and five pass breakups.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

