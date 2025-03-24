Raiders lose out on chance to add linebacker coming off career season

The Patriots matched the Raiders’ offer sheet for restricted free agent Christian Elliss, paving the way for the linebacker to rejoin New England.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, is brought down by New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Raiders lost out on a chance to fill a linebacker need Monday.

New England had until Monday to match the offer.

Elliss had a career-high 80 tackles last season and provided solid pass coverage with an interception and five pass breakups.

