Raiders lose QB for at least 6 weeks with fractured wrist

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Glendale. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Glendale. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is hit by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) as linebacker Xavier Thomas (54) pursues during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Glendale. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell watches during a timeout during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Glendale. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered a fractured wrist Saturday in the team’s 20-10 loss to the Cardinals in their preseason finale.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said O’Connell could miss six or more weeks.

“It’s going to be awhile,” Carroll said. “We have to get that fixed. So that’s a big blow for us.”

The injury leaves the Raiders with two healthy quarterbacks — starter Geno Smith and rookie Cam Miller.

Carroll said he will watch the film of Miller’s performance Saturday to determine if he’s ready to be Smith’s backup.

“We just got to see what we can do and keep developing Cam,” Carroll said. “Fortunately, he got a lot of playing time. That’ll help.”

Miller, a seventh-round pick from North Dakota State, completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards Saturday.

With cutdown day on Tuesday, the Raiders could make a move to acquire a veteran quarterback.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.