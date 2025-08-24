Raiders lose QB for at least 6 weeks with fractured wrist
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell suffered a fractured wrist Saturday in the team’s 20-10 loss to the Cardinals in their preseason finale.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll said O’Connell could miss six or more weeks.
“It’s going to be awhile,” Carroll said. “We have to get that fixed. So that’s a big blow for us.”
The injury leaves the Raiders with two healthy quarterbacks — starter Geno Smith and rookie Cam Miller.
Carroll said he will watch the film of Miller’s performance Saturday to determine if he’s ready to be Smith’s backup.
“We just got to see what we can do and keep developing Cam,” Carroll said. “Fortunately, he got a lot of playing time. That’ll help.”
Miller, a seventh-round pick from North Dakota State, completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards Saturday.
With cutdown day on Tuesday, the Raiders could make a move to acquire a veteran quarterback.
