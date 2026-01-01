Raiders lose rookie quarterback to Dolphins

Raiders rookie quarterback Cam Miller has been signed to the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. He had been on the Raiders’ practice squad all season.

Raiders quarterback Cam Miller (5) runs through a drill during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks through the team’s practice as quarterback Cam Miller (5) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Cam Miller (5) drops back to throw against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders selected Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft out of North Dakota State.

The Dolphins have Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on their roster at quarterback.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates

