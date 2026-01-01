Raiders lose rookie quarterback to Dolphins

48°F
January 1, 2026 - 9:24 am
 
Updated January 1, 2026 - 9:35 am

Raiders rookie quarterback Cam Miller, who has been on the practice squad all season, was signed to the Dolphins’ 53-man roster.

The Raiders selected Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft out of North Dakota State.

The Dolphins have Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on their roster at quarterback.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

