Raiders lose rookie quarterback to Dolphins
Raiders rookie quarterback Cam Miller has been signed to the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. He had been on the Raiders’ practice squad all season.
The Raiders selected Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft out of North Dakota State.
The Dolphins have Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on their roster at quarterback.
This is a developing story. Ch
