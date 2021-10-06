73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders lose running back to toe injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 10:24 am
 
Updated October 6, 2021 - 10:25 am
Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs the ball in front of Miami Dolphins middle linebac ...
Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs the ball in front of Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders will be without running back Peyton Barber for an indefinite period of time after he suffered a toe injury on Monday night, it was learned Wednesday.

The extent of the injury is still being determined.

Barber filled in for an injured Josh Jacobs for two weeks and had forged a role as Jacobs’ backup when Jacobs returned to action Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Barber is placed on the injured reserve list, he would miss at least three games.

The Raiders have Jalen Richard waiting in the wings. The veteran running back has been on the injured reserve list with a foot injury since the beginning of the season but was designated to return to practice last week and worked with the club throughout the week.

The Raiders have 14 more days to determine whether to activate Richard to the active roster, although the news of Barber’s injury could expedite that decision.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
Raiders report: ‘We love our quarterback,’ Gruden says about Bosa’s comments
2
Chargers’ Joey Bosa questions Derek Carr’s toughness
Chargers’ Joey Bosa questions Derek Carr’s toughness
3
Raiders fans turn SoFi Stadium silver and black — PHOTOS
Raiders fans turn SoFi Stadium silver and black — PHOTOS
4
Jon Gruden not ready to hit ‘panic button’ on offensive line
Jon Gruden not ready to hit ‘panic button’ on offensive line
5
Grading Raiders’ 28-14 loss to Chargers
Grading Raiders’ 28-14 loss to Chargers
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST