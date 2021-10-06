Raiders lose running back to toe injury

The Raiders will be without running back Peyton Barber for an extended period after he suffered a toe injury against Chargers

Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs the ball in front of Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second half of NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders will be without running back Peyton Barber for an indefinite period of time after he suffered a toe injury on Monday night, it was learned Wednesday.

The extent of the injury is still being determined.

Barber filled in for an injured Josh Jacobs for two weeks and had forged a role as Jacobs’ backup when Jacobs returned to action Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Barber is placed on the injured reserve list, he would miss at least three games.

The Raiders have Jalen Richard waiting in the wings. The veteran running back has been on the injured reserve list with a foot injury since the beginning of the season but was designated to return to practice last week and worked with the club throughout the week.

The Raiders have 14 more days to determine whether to activate Richard to the active roster, although the news of Barber’s injury could expedite that decision.

