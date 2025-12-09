Raiders lose starting cornerback for rest of season

The Raiders put starting cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a ruptured patella tendon Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) flashes a thumps-up as he is carted off the field after being injured in the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders put starting cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly on the injured reserve list Tuesday.

Kelly, a former Bishop Gorman High standout, suffered a ruptured patella tendon during the Raiders’ 24-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Kelly will be replaced on the roster by cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, who was signed Tuesday.

Anusiem, who played one game last season with the Browns after going undrafted in 2024, was most recently on the Cardinals’ practice squad. The former Cal and Colorado State standout also spent time with the Commanders last season.

Kelly played in all 13 games, splitting time with rookie Darien Porter, and had 40 tackles and three interceptions. Porter is expected to get the majority of time the rest of the season.

“A significant loss because he’s been such a good story for us. He really came out of nowhere in camp,” coach Pete Carroll said of Kelly. “There was a point in there where you couldn’t ignore the fact that he was making things happen in practice and even in preseason, and you could just see it happening. And what showed up is his natural football ability.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.