Raiders lose starting linebacker to free agency
A fourth Raiders defensive starter has been lost to free agency.
The Raiders’ defensive changeover continues.
Linebacker Divine Deablo, a three-year starter, has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year, $14 million deal.
Deablo becomes the fourth defensive starter to leave via free agency, joining safety Tre’von Moehrig, cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebacker Robert Spillane.
A third-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2021, Deablo started 42 games for the Raiders and had 288 tackles.
This is a developing story.
