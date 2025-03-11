Raiders lose starting linebacker to free agency

A fourth Raiders defensive starter has been lost to free agency.

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) looks to escape a tackle by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) on a fake punt during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo, right, attempts to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the second half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders’ defensive changeover continues.

Linebacker Divine Deablo, a three-year starter, has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year, $14 million deal.

Deablo becomes the fourth defensive starter to leave via free agency, joining safety Tre’von Moehrig, cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebacker Robert Spillane.

A third-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2021, Deablo started 42 games for the Raiders and had 288 tackles.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

