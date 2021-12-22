Raiders lose starting safety for rest of season

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Monday against the Cleveland Browns, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) leaves the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Abram will undergo surgery on the dislocated shoulder and miss the final three games of the season.

The third-year safety suffered a similar season-ending shoulder injury in the first half of his rookie year in 2019. The current injury involves the same sh0ulder.

Abram bounced back this season after struggling in 2020 to become a key part of the defense. A position switch to box safety, which moved him closer to the line of scrimmage, took advantage of his run-stopping abilities and mitigated his struggles in pass coverage.

