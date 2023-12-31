Raiders lose to Colts, eliminated from playoff picture
INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders were eliminated from the NFL playoff race with a 23-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Raiders never led. Their two touchdowns came on passes from rookie Aidan O’Connell to Davante Adams. O’Connell threw for a career-high 299 yards.
The Raiders (7-9) finish the season next Sunday against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. They are 4-4 under interim coach Antonio Pierce.
The Colts (9-7) are still alive for a playoff spot under coach Shane Steichen, a former UNLV quarterback.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
