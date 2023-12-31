56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders lose to Colts, eliminated from playoff picture

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 1:01 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2023 - 1:04 pm
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, right, loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Rai ...
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, right, loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide ...
Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Raider ...
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL foot ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL foot ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls a play during the first half of an NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks to line judge Jeff Seeman (45) before an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks to line judge Jeff Seeman (45) before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis watches warms ups on the field before an NFL football game b ...
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis watches warms ups on the field before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive e ...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass during the first hal ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks along the sideline during the first half of a ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) carries against the Indianapolis Colts during t ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) carries against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) goes down with an injury during the ...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) goes down with an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch as Indianapolis Colts cornerba ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (35) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) makes a field goal during the second half of an NF ...
Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) makes a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) misses on a catch attempt next to Las ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) misses on a catch attempt next to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders were eliminated from the NFL playoff race with a 23-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Raiders never led. Their two touchdowns came on passes from rookie Aidan O’Connell to Davante Adams. O’Connell threw for a career-high 299 yards.

The Raiders (7-9) finish the season next Sunday against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. They are 4-4 under interim coach Antonio Pierce.

The Colts (9-7) are still alive for a playoff spot under coach Shane Steichen, a former UNLV quarterback.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
2
Graney: Antonio Pierce deserves Raiders’ full-time coaching job
Graney: Antonio Pierce deserves Raiders’ full-time coaching job
3
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 17 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
4
Raiders players bond, talk trash through popular video game
Raiders players bond, talk trash through popular video game
5
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
How to watch Raiders-Colts game on New Year’s Eve
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons d ...
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Raiders running back to miss 3rd straight game
Raiders running back to miss 3rd straight game
Raiders spark wave of Super Bowl bets after upset of Chiefs
Raiders spark wave of Super Bowl bets after upset of Chiefs
Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left
Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to close 2023 with win over Colts
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders look to close 2023 with win over Colts
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders dominate Chargers, prepare for Chiefs
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders dominate Chargers, prepare for Chiefs
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Chargers for ‘Thursday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Chargers for ‘Thursday Night Football’