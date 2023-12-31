Raiders lose to Colts, eliminated from playoff picture

The Raiders were eliminated from the NFL playoff race with a loss to the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, right, loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) loses his helmet as he tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks to line judge Jeff Seeman (45) before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis watches warms ups on the field before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) carries against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) goes down with an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (35) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) makes a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) misses on a catch attempt next to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders were eliminated from the NFL playoff race with a 23-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Raiders never led. Their two touchdowns came on passes from rookie Aidan O’Connell to Davante Adams. O’Connell threw for a career-high 299 yards.

The Raiders (7-9) finish the season next Sunday against the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. They are 4-4 under interim coach Antonio Pierce.

The Colts (9-7) are still alive for a playoff spot under coach Shane Steichen, a former UNLV quarterback.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.