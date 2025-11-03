Raiders lose to Jaguars in OT after failed 2-point conversion attempt

Quarterback Geno Smith’s pass on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime fell incomplete and the Raiders lost to the Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) pulls in a reception as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) defends during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) gets tackled by Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) and Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tries to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and the team celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) just misses a long pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks away from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) celebrates a stop on Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks through the line and a tackle attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates a touchdown catch over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) with Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) secures a touchdown catch over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) help stop running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) gets tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Quarterback Geno Smith’s pass on a 2-point conversion attempt was batted away and fell incomplete, and the Raiders lost to the Jaguars 30-29 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in overtime and coach Pete Carroll elected to go for a win instead of a tie. The Raiders fell to 2-6 when Smith’s pass hit the ground.

Jacksonville (5-3) scored a touchdown the first possession of overtime when quarterback Trevor Lawrence reached the ball over the goal line from 1 yard out.

The Jaguars tied the game with 16 seconds remaining in regulation on a 48-yard field goal from kicker Cam Little. Bowers had previously given the Raiders a 23-20 lead with a 27-yard touchdown reception with 1:52 to play.

Bowers, who missed the team’s last three games with a knee injury, finished with 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns. The 22-year-old also had six rushing yards on one carry.

Smith completed 29 of his 39 passes for 284 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for the Raiders, who were shut out their last game against the Chiefs on Oct. 19.

Jacksonville trailed 9-6 after the third quarter. The teams alternated touchdown drives in the fourth before Little’s kick sent the game to overtime.

Little also hit a 68-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, setting an NFL regular-season record.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

