Raiders lose to Jaguars in OT after failed 2-point conversion attempt
Quarterback Geno Smith’s pass on a 2-point conversion attempt was batted away and fell incomplete, and the Raiders lost to the Jaguars 30-29 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in overtime and coach Pete Carroll elected to go for a win instead of a tie. The Raiders fell to 2-6 when Smith’s pass hit the ground.
Jacksonville (5-3) scored a touchdown the first possession of overtime when quarterback Trevor Lawrence reached the ball over the goal line from 1 yard out.
The Jaguars tied the game with 16 seconds remaining in regulation on a 48-yard field goal from kicker Cam Little. Bowers had previously given the Raiders a 23-20 lead with a 27-yard touchdown reception with 1:52 to play.
Bowers, who missed the team’s last three games with a knee injury, finished with 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns. The 22-year-old also had six rushing yards on one carry.
Smith completed 29 of his 39 passes for 284 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for the Raiders, who were shut out their last game against the Chiefs on Oct. 19.
Jacksonville trailed 9-6 after the third quarter. The teams alternated touchdown drives in the fourth before Little’s kick sent the game to overtime.
Little also hit a 68-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, setting an NFL regular-season record.
This is a developing story.
