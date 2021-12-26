51°F
Raiders lose two key offensive players to COVID-19 list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2021 - 10:03 am
 
Updated December 26, 2021 - 10:21 am
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22 ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders will be without starting wide receiver Bryan Edwards and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota today against the Denver Broncos as both players have landed on the COVID-19 list.

To replace them, the Raiders have promoted quarterback Nathan Peterman and wide receiver Dillon Stoner from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, cornerback Nate Hobbs will return, as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He missed last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive the morning of the game. Cornerback Brandon Facyson and safety Roderic Teamer remain on the list, along with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Also on Saturday, the Raiders activated guard Lester Cotton, defensive back Kavon Frazier, wide receiver Tyron Johnson and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter

