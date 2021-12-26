Raiders lose two key offensive players to COVID-19 list

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards and quarterback Marcus Mariota put on COVID-19 list and will be unavailable against Broncos.

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders will be without starting wide receiver Bryan Edwards and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota today against the Denver Broncos as both players have landed on the COVID-19 list.

To replace them, the Raiders have promoted quarterback Nathan Peterman and wide receiver Dillon Stoner from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, cornerback Nate Hobbs will return, as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. He missed last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive the morning of the game. Cornerback Brandon Facyson and safety Roderic Teamer remain on the list, along with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Also on Saturday, the Raiders activated guard Lester Cotton, defensive back Kavon Frazier, wide receiver Tyron Johnson and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad.

