Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks
Drake Thomas claimed on waivers by Seattle. Phillip Dorsett plans to sign with the Broncos.
The Raiders knew they were taking a chance by waiving promising young linebacker Drake Thomas on Tuesday as part of their cut down to 53 players. Those concerns were warranted as the Seahawks claimed the former North Carolina State standout off waivers. Thomas is now part of Seattle’s 53-man roster.
In addition, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who the Raiders released on Tuesday, is signing with the Broncos
Dorsett is expected to be on the field for the Broncos when they host the Raiders in both team’s season opener on Sept. 10.
