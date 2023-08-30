Raiders lose young LB to Seahawks

Drake Thomas claimed on waivers by Seattle. Phillip Dorsett plans to sign with the Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 31-16. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) removes his helmet during the team’s mandatory minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders knew they were taking a chance by waiving promising young linebacker Drake Thomas on Tuesday as part of their cut down to 53 players. Those concerns were warranted as the Seahawks claimed the former North Carolina State standout off waivers. Thomas is now part of Seattle’s 53-man roster.

In addition, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who the Raiders released on Tuesday, is signing with the Broncos

Dorsett is expected to be on the field for the Broncos when they host the Raiders in both team’s season opener on Sept. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

