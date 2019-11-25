Raiders loss to Jets highlights Daniel Carlson’s struggles

The recent kicking woes of Daniel Carlson were mitigated a bit by the Raiders’ three-game winning streak. But after another field goal miss Sunday against the Jets his struggles have moved to the forefront.

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal with punter Johnny Townsend (5) holding during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The recent kicking woes of Daniel Carlson were mitigated a bit by the Raiders’ three-game winning streak. But after another field goal miss Sunday against the Jets his struggles have moved to the forefront.

While Carlson’s missed 43-yarder wasn’t the difference in the 34-3 loss to the Jets on Sunday, it was a demoralizer given the Raiders trailed 13-3 at the time.

Carlson has missed three field goals and an extra point during the last three games — when they can’t afford to have their kicker fall into a funk.

Carlson faced famously gusty winds at MetLife Stadium; the wind was a factor in nearly every kick Sunday.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he deferred comment until he talked to Carlson .

“I’m not going to say much about it until I talk to all parties included,” Carlson said. “The holder, the snapper. I’ll talk to our guys. I believe in Carlson.

“It’s a tough place to kick, you know, (he’s) never kicked here, I don’t know that he has. I’ve seen a lot of kickers struggle in this place.”

Added Derek Carr: “Daniel is a great kicker and has been doing a great job for us for a long time now. I’m not worried about him.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.