Raiders loss to Jets highlights Daniel Carlson’s struggles

The recent kicking woes of Daniel Carlson were mitigated a bit by the Raiders’ three-game winning streak. But after another field goal miss Sunday against the Jets his struggles have moved to the forefront.
While Carlson’s missed 43-yarder wasn’t the difference in the 34-3 loss to the Jets on Sunday, it was a demoralizer given the Raiders trailed 13-3 at the time.
Carlson has missed three field goals and an extra point during the last three games — when they can’t afford to have their kicker fall into a funk.
Carlson faced famously gusty winds at MetLife Stadium; the wind was a factor in nearly every kick Sunday.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he deferred comment until he talked to Carlson .
“I’m not going to say much about it until I talk to all parties included,” Carlson said. “The holder, the snapper. I’ll talk to our guys. I believe in Carlson.
“It’s a tough place to kick, you know, (he’s) never kicked here, I don’t know that he has. I’ve seen a lot of kickers struggle in this place.”
Added Derek Carr: “Daniel is a great kicker and has been doing a great job for us for a long time now. I’m not worried about him.”
