Raiders mailbag: An extension for Derek Carr? Who plays RT?

After making the moves the Raiders have made thus far, there is no way they are going to let the offensive line be the reason they don’t succeed this year.

The Raiders shook up the NFL world this week with the addition of defensive end Chandler Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams, a pair of defensive and offensive game-changers who alter the trajectory of the Raiders’ franchise.

All of a sudden, the Raiders can be talked about in legitimate Super Bowl terms. Their fans are beyond excited.

That sentiment was expressed in this week’s mailbag, which featured inquiries ranging from an extension for Derek Carr to who plays right tackle.

Here is a sampling:

Lincoln Nick (@Dalerich81): What would you think is the time frame on when a Derek Carr extension will happen? Also, how much cap space do the Raiders have after all the cuts and the additions to the squad?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: In terms of the salary cap, you’re looking at $20 million-plus, and that is before the $20 million that will come off the books in June. So the Raiders are in good shape there. The Carr contract will get done. Maybe it gets put off until after June 1. But at some point, he will get his new deal.

ledtear ن (@ledtear): Should we expect more work on the offensive line in free agency? Or will that be addressed in the draft? Both?

VB: Yes and yes is the best way to put it. After making the moves they’ve made thus far, there is no way they are going to let the offensive line be the reason they don’t succeed this year. A right tackle and more competition for playing time at center and guard are pretty much a given.

Aaron Bernal (@Aabernal85): Does Davante Adam’s trade affect the Raiders’ strategy going after an offensive lineman? Can they afford a good enough tackle? Can they find a good tackle later in the draft?

VB: Not at all. In fact, the moves that the Raiders have made make them an attractive landing spot for players wanting to be a part of something special. The Raiders have the cap space and means to make a move at that position. The sense is that it is just a matter of time before something happens.

Oneia415 (@oneida415): What are the Raiders’ plans regarding Darren Waller? He hired a new agent and one would have to believe that he wants to restructure his contract of $7 million in 2022.

VB: Great question. You have to figure that gets addressed at some point, although it might be an item they get to during the season or early next year. The Raiders aren’t going to make all the moves they have made just to let one of their key cogs walk or sulk. He means too much to this franchise, for a variety of reasons, to create a disconnect.

Brock Dean (@brock_dean): Are the Raiders planning on moving a running back? Why are they signing so many?

VB: That is a very real possibility given how crowded that position is becoming. A guy like Kenyan Drake might be a prime trade asset. If not, the plan looks to be to create as much depth and versatility as possible. When you look at the Raiders’ running backs, they come in all shapes and sizes and cover all the various bases from speed to blocking, power, pass-catching, etc

Juan Sarmiento (@Solo4Boxing): Should we expect one more impact move by the Raiders?

VB: Maybe even two.

