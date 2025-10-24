Raiders mailbag: Are Carroll, team on the same timeline?

The Raiders’ slow start is bound to cause the team to consider a rebuild this offseason. Would coach Pete Carroll be on board with that?

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks to a replay screen during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gestures during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks to safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans are growing restless after the team dropped to 2-5 following last week’s blowout loss to the Chiefs.

As a result, they have plenty of questions during the team’s bye week.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): I’m not calling for coach Pete Carroll’s job. I think he’s doing the best he can with what he has and overestimated the talent level of the team. But is it fair to question if a coach who recently turned 74 and a team that’s in a rebuild are on the same timeline?

Vincent Bonsignore: It’s an excellent question, but the answer is complex.

It comes down to whether Carroll is willing to concede the Raiders are not as far along as he anticipated and embrace a long-term rebuild. If he is, the team will still be in good hands under his leadership.

But if he keeps pushing for short-term solutions to try to get the Raiders to win as soon as possible, the franchise will continue to be stuck in a rut. And Carroll’s potential Hall of Fame career will end on a sour note.

Rob Ostfeld (@DrOstfeld): Do you think the Raiders have a reasonable chance to be good again with Mark Davis as owner?

Bonsignore: Yes. The Raiders have the tools to be successful, like a world-class practice facility and stadium. They just need to make smart personnel moves and give their decision makers time to figure things out.

Raider Steve (@VegasRaidersBlg): With other offensive line starters struggling besides Jackson Powers-Johnson, why do you think JPJ has been singled out over and over and over?

Bonsignore: Powers-Johnson, a 2024 second-round pick, has been inconsistent this season. He was good for a couple weeks, then terrible against the Chiefs. That got him benched for Alex Cappa.

One reason it seems like Powers-Johnson is getting singled out is the Raiders have a veteran backup behind him in Cappa. Right tackle DJ Glaze has also been inconsistent, but his backup is rookie third-round pick Charles Grant.

The Raiders will have more competition once Grant and fellow rookie third-round pick Caleb Rogers show they’re ready to play.

Serenity Now! (@RazorsEdge56): Is there any chance (offensive coordinator) Chip Kelly adjusts the offense during the bye week?

Bonsignore: The Raiders are bound to make adjustments. They could also use more healthy bodies on offense after tight end Brock Bowers (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) and left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) missed the Chiefs game.

Some players, like quarterback Geno Smith, just need to be better. There are a lot of reasons the Raiders rank 31st in points per game (14.7).

Terrence Baskin 21 (@Tbizzle021): Our talent level has been subpar for years; we have not operated like a good organization. So why are fans so upset knowing that it takes time to build up an organization to a competitive level?

Bonsignore: It doesn’t help that Carroll raised expectations right off the bat, saying “we are going to win a bunch of games” before training camp.

That’s made it a lot harder for fans to accept the Raiders may be staring at another rebuild.

Raider Nation (@R8DR__Nation): If competing is priority one, and the team needs more development than Pete Carroll thought, why is he not playing the young guys so they can learn by doing?

Bonsignore: There is a balance. Coaches risk ruining young players’ confidence — or losing trust from veteran players — if they put rookies on the field before they are ready.

Andreas Dorio (@dre_dorio): How are you feeling about (defensive end) Tyree Wilson?

Bonsignore: It feels like Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is who he is at this point. The 25-year-old could be a decent rotational player. But he doesn’t seem likely to blossom into a star after recording 10 sacks his first 40 NFL games.

Joshua Jacopetti (@THEGOATtwo09): Why don’t they bench Geno Smith?

Bonsignore: The Raiders feel like Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler, gives them a better chance to compete than backup Kenny Pickett.

