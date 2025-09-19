Raiders mailbag: Are changes coming to offensive line?

The Raiders’ offensive line has struggled through the team’s first two games of the season. Could changes be on the horizon?

Raiders offensive linemen, from left, DJ Glaze (71), Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), Jordan Meredith (61), Dylan Parham (66) and Kolton Miller (74) meet during a break in the action during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to grab the snap from Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) as offensive linemen Dylan Parham (66) and Kolton Miller (74) look to block against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive linemen, from left, DJ Glaze, Alex Cappa and Jordan Meredith line up against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley and defensive end da'Shawn Hand (91) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders, after splitting their first two games, head out east to play the Commanders on Sunday.

Fans were excited after a season-opening win over the Patriots, but were left with all sorts of questions after a disappointing showing on “Monday Night Football” against the Chargers.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

leo (@3Jszn): When will Jackson Powers-Johnson be moved back to center?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders decided in training camp to start Jordan Meredith at center and Powers-Johnson, their 2024 second-round pick, at right guard. They’ve only played one game together since because Powers-Johnson was out Monday with a concussion.

That’s not enough time to learn whether this new arrangement will succeed.

The Raiders are confident it will if the offensive line gets time to build chemistry and cohesion.

Ricardo Lopez (@Ricardo80211503): How stubborn are the Raiders coaches going to be before making changes on the offensive line?

Bonsignore: The Raiders understood the offensive line had some things to work through this season.

They have a new coach in Pete Carroll, a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, a new offensive line coach in Brennan Carroll and players at new positions in Meredith and Powers-Johnson.

It’s safe to say it hasn’t been pretty so far. The Raiders have allowed seven sacks, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and are 31st in rushing yards.

The team may make changes if the group is still struggling in Week 6. But it wants to let things play out before making any rash decisions.

Joshua Jacopetti (@THEGOATtwo09): When is Chip Kelly going to run the ball?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have not run the ball the way they hoped to through two weeks, with 124 yards on 43 rushing attempts.

Some of that is due to how their games have played out. They trailed the final three quarters against the Chargers, which caused them to pass the ball more often than they normally would.

The Raiders need to straighten out their rushing attack. But they still have a lot of season left to do so.

token34 (@gabeZ34): Any possible trades coming? Also, any updates on (wide receiver) Jakobi Meyers’ contract situation?

Bonsignore: The NFL trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 4. Talks likely won’t pick up until then, and the Raiders will need to figure out if they’re a buyer or a seller.

As for Meyers, who has requested a trade, there is nothing new on a possible extension.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Who has exceeded expectations and who’s fallen short so far?

Bonsignore: The entire defense has played better than imagined. The Raiders have allowed 33 points through two games, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Linebackers Devin White and Jamal Adams have been outstanding, while the secondary has been a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, the entire offensive line needs to be better.

