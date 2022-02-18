Raiders mailbag: Are there other options besides Derek Carr?

From the NFL draft to free agency, the Raiders have plenty of decisions to make as they try to lift the franchise to another level. And fans are curious.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first half during an NFL playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders guard Alex Leatherwood (70) gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

As the Raiders finalize their coaching staff and front office, fans have questions about the direction the new regime takes this offseason.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Randy Fairbanks (@RandyFairbanks3): I hear a lot of people not wanting Derek Carr because he’s going to get $35 million to $40 million per season. My question is, of the 32 teams, we know at least 10 quarterbacks who are staying with their teams. What other quarterback would you think is better than Carr?

(Vincent Bonsignore): It’s not so much a question of who is better — obviously Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers come to mind — but rather who is available?

The Raiders understand what they have in Carr, who consistently has been on the cusp of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL and capable of playing at a high level. Remember, before the Henry Ruggs situation and Darren Waller getting hurt, Carr was playing at an MVP level based on the various metrics.

If you’re talking about moving on from that level of quarterback, you also have to be talking about a plan to replace him with a comparable player.

Until the second part of that equation is in place, expect the Raiders to stay with Carr and pay him accordingly.

Mike Hancho (@corona_mike): Who are the top reasonable free agents the Raiders could sign?

(VB): Obviously there will be a lot of talk about Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and a potential reunion with Carr, his teammate at Fresno State. One way or another, expect the Raiders to insert themselves into that conversation, either through free agency or, should the Packers franchise tag him, as a trade target.

Beyond Adams and some of the other free-agent receivers, expect the Raiders to focus on the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary. Among players to keep an eye on are Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, Rams cornerback Darious Williams, Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses and Bears guard James Daniels.

Jeff C. (@Dawgish1): Who is the Raiders’ top free-agent target at wide receiver?

(VB): Adams will dominate the talk, and if he is available, the Raiders will be interested. But also Allen Robinson of the Bears and Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers.

Jason Russo (@jas0n_russo): What positions do you anticipate the Raiders will go after in the first two rounds of the draft?

(VB): Free agency will play a role, but wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and linebacker are huge priorities.

Tony Gunk (@mongolianfinka): How do you think Dave Ziegler and his staff attack the offensive line needs? How many resources do you think the Raiders use in the draft and free agency to improve upfront? Alex Leatherwood was a touted prospect last year; do you see him starting with this new regime in 2022?

(VB): Offensive line is an absolute position of need, so expect the Raiders to address it in free agency and the draft.

Leatherwood faces a huge offseason. In many ways, he becomes the priority project for new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, who is tasked with creating an acceptable baseline performance level for Leatherwood. The first question is deciding whether to keep him at guard or move him back to right tackle, the position he was drafted to play coming out of Alabama.

Leatherwood had enough flashes last season to show he has the talent to play in the NFL. The challenge he faces is doing it more consistently, improving his play-to-play fundamentals and avoiding some of the mental errors/penalties he was susceptible to as a rookie.

