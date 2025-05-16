Raiders mailbag: Could Jalen Ramsey be an option at CB?

Raiders fans had plenty of questions this week, like whether the team would explore a trade for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans , Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, file)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Raiders rookie minicamp is over and the team is preparing for the start of organized team activities next week.

Fans have plenty of questions about the roster and what positions the team might look to improve before the beginning of training camp.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

muigs maylone (@magicmuigs): When is Jalen Ramsey coming?

Vincent Bonsignore: Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback, is an interesting name.

But he’s already been traded twice and his third team, the Dolphins, is eager to move on from him. Ramsey also will turn 31 in October, has dealt with a knee injury and is due a lot of money. Any club that trades for him will be on the hook for $21 million in cash this season. That’s a steep price for where he’s at in his career.

All those factors are why Ramsey, despite being an interesting name, hasn’t been traded yet. Time will tell if that changes.

Chris (@White_Guyyy27): Do the Raiders add more players via trade or free agency?

Bonsignore: Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will never be completely satisfied with their roster. They’ll always be tinkering. So expect some moves before camp begins.

The next few weeks of OTAs will be important. Carroll and Spytek can better assess how some of their young players are progressing and how each position group stacks up.

#RaiJohn (@John66184857616): Which one or two of the Raiders’ young linebackers will step up this year and see the field?

Bonsignore: Amari Gainer and Tommy Eichenberg.

Eric (@BigE4203): Any undrafted rookies stand out to you at rookie minicamp?

Bonsignore: Minnesota defensive end Jah Joyner and Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson.

Kevin Greene (@OrangeGaucho): Which rookies will start the season opener?

Bonsignore: The Raiders top two picks: Running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Jack Bech.

troy (@TroyK1020): Do you think the future head coach is in the building to replace Pete Carroll eventually?

Bonsignore: This is a great question.

If Carroll, who is on a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth year, gets the Raiders rolling and decides to retire, the name to watch is his son Brennan.

Brennan Carroll, 46, is the team’s offensive line coach. He was previously a college offensive coordinator at Arizona and Washington and experienced plenty of success.

His time is coming. Don’t be surprised if he gets his shot with the Raiders if everything goes smoothly the next few years.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.