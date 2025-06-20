Raiders mailbag: Could rookie WR earn starting role right away?

The Raiders are on break until the start of training camp, but fans still have plenty of questions about how the wide receiver rotation is going to shake out.

The Raiders are on break until the start of training camp, with their first practice slated to take place July 23.

Fans have plenty of questions in the meantime regarding the team’s depth chart.

Here is a sampling on what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

rotoballs (@rotoballs): How good is Dont’e Thornton? Is he already ahead of Tre Tucker?

Vincent Bonsignore: Thornton, the Raiders’ rookie fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, was a standout during the team’s offseason program.

You can’t teach the tools the 22-year-old has. Thornton is listed at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

There were some questions about his pro readiness because the Volunteers’ passing game was limited. But Thornton looked more polished than advertised with the Raiders. He was getting consistent reps with the first-team offense by the team’s mandatory minicamp last week. Thornton appears set to earn snaps right away.

That said, Tucker looked good as well. The 2023 third-round pick of out Cincinnati is also a speed threat and should still have a role after catching 47 passes for 539 yards last season.

The Raiders should be able to lean into both of their skill sets.

Raider Steve (@VegasRaidersBlg): Lots of talk about Thornton, but how has Jack Bech performed during OTAs?

Bonsignore: Thornton’s strong performances are in no way a reflection on Bech, the Raiders’ rookie second-round pick out of TCU.

Bech, 22, has looked good in the wide receiver reps he’s gotten and should help the team as a rookie. The goal is for both Bech and Thornton to be contributors this season.

Eric Moore (@EmooreR8Rfan): How is Aidan O’Connell looking in the Chip Kelly offense?

Bonsignore: O’Connell, the Raiders’ 2023 fourth-round pick out of Purdue, looks good so far, though he’s now serving as Geno Smith’s backup.

Expect Kelly, the team’s new offensive coordinator, to structure his scheme around O’Connell’s strengths if O’Connell needs to play at some point this year.

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): Are there any areas you expect the Raiders to address before training camp?

Bonsignore: The team made one signing during its minicamp, adding veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt on a one-year deal. Cornerback stands out as one area the Raiders could still look to address. The team was scheduled to host veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin on a visit last week, though nothing has come of that yet.

A Araya (@artaraya): Should I start getting worried about Christian Wilkins’ health?

Bonsignore: The Raiders defensive tackle didn’t practice during the team’s minicamp, as he’s still recovering from a season-ending foot injury he suffered in Week 5 last year. Some level of concern is warranted until Wilkins is cleared to play.

Vinsildin24 (@vinsildin24): Is Kolton Miller going to be traded?

Bonsignore: The Raiders stalwart left tackle is in the last year of his contract, but they’d have to be crazy to consider trading him at this point of the offseason.

Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19): Are there any serious rumblings around adding (cornerbacks) Jalen Ramsey or Mike Hilton?

Bonsignore: Ramsey is not on the Raiders’ radar. Hilton could be someone they look at.

#RaiderNation #Hillbilly Jim (@NotWhoYouWas): What positions was Tommy Mellott used (at)? How many kick and punt returns (did he take)?

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ rookie sixth-round pick out of Montana State was a quarterback in college, but he was primarily a slot receiver during the team’s offseason program. Mellott also looked comfortable returning kicks. He’ll likely have to fight his way onto the roster through special teams.

