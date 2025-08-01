Raiders mailbag: Could this rookie be ready to shine right away?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions now that training camp is underway. Here are some answers on Ashton Jeanty, Jackson Powers-Johnson and more.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) answers a question during an interview on the second day of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With the Raiders more than a week into training camp, and less than a week from playing their first preseason game, their fans have plenty of questions about where things stand.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): How has Ashton Jeanty looked?

Vincent Bonsignore: So far, so good. The vision, balance, burst, footwork, smoothness and pass-catch ability have all been apparent. The next step is playing real football in the preseason, but everything he’s shown so far gives all indications that he can be an impact player this year.

ledtear (@ledtear): Who are your top five bubble players?

Bonsignore: There is still a long way to go before cut-down day, but between the numbers game at some positions and how some guys fit into the new schemes, it would be running backs Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, safety Christopher Smith and linebacker Amari Gainer.

Eric Galvan (@eg720): A lot of fans are overreacting to Jackson Powers-Johnson not being slotted in at starting center. But for the first time in a long time, the Raiders have strong coaches in place who know what they’re doing. Fair to say?

Bonsignore: Not sure why anyone would have a problem with a guy like Jordan Meredith winning the starting center job, and Powers-Johnson moving to guard. The goal is to field the best five offensive linemen. Powers-Johnson will be fine at either spot. Meredith has earned this opportunity.

Joe (@Breshlo): I have not heard much on Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Tommy Mellott and Cody Lindenberg. Are they holding their own?

Bonsignore: Hemingway and Pegues, the two rookie defensive linemen, have both flashed when given opportunities. One or both could push for a rotational role by the end of the year, although there is no need to freak out if that doesn’t happen out of the gate. Mellott is making the transition from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver. He has a ways to go. But he made a tough catch over the middle on Thursday, so he is showing some signs.

Lindenberg, a rookie linebacker from Minnesota, has played on the second-team defense at times, so he is making progress. That linebacker room is stacked right now, though.

Marcus Cano (@houseofcano): Is there any scenario in which Bennett can slide into that nickel role?

Bonsignore: It probably would have happened already. More importantly, Bennett’s issue right now is getting comfortable with a new scheme. It’s probably best that he sticks to the perimeter to at least give him an earnest chance to master what he is being asked to do at that position. Might be biting off too much to start cross-training him in the slot.

Garza51 (@BigGarza51): Interested in the linebacker room. Who do you see as the projected starters?

Bonsignore: Elandon Roberts. Devin White. Germaine Pratt.

Jeramie Willis (@patriotq777): Are the Raiders considering extending Malcolm Koonce before the season ends?

Bonsignore: Possibly. But that feels more like a next-offseason move.

Gabriel Perez (@ratmu2): Will Jakobi Meyers get his extension soon?

Bonsignore: Just a hunch, but yes.

